Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to terms with Rams

It was just a matter of time — Jimmy G. is headed to Hollywood.

According to multiple reports, former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback savant Sean McVay. Garoppolo, 32, will backup Matthew Stafford with the Rams. He was suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for a PED violation. ESPN reported it’s a one-year deal.

Sources to me and @PSchrags: The #Rams have agreed to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal.



Following a year with the #Raiders, Garoppolo is set to join Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in L.A. pic.twitter.com/44Xzeg7n4n — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024

In a long expected move, the Raiders released Garoppolo on Wednesday when the new league season began. He was made a June 1 cut. That means it will open a reported $24 million salary-cap room this year after June 1 with some of the cap hit carrying over to 2025. That could help the team with contract extensions for players on the current roster, including stars like Maxx Crosby and 2025 pending free agents like Malcolm Koonce and Nate Hobbs.

Garoppolo’s tenure with the franchise lasted just one season. He signed a three-year, $72.5 million contract last March with $33.750 million in guaranteed money.

Garoppolo’s time in Las Vegas seemed doomed from the beginning. After he signed, it was reported that the foot injury that ended his 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t healed. He didn’t start practicing until training camp.

Garoppolo started six games for the Raiders and the team went 3-3 with him. They were 5-6 without him. Garoppolo missed two games due to injury and was benched in Week 9 when Antonio Peirce took over for the fired Josh McDaniels. Rookie Aidan O’Connell started the rest of the season and the Raiders finished 5-4 in those games.

Garoppolo completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,205 yards with seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions with the Raiders.

The Raiders play at the Rams in 2024. Garoppolo is the second of four players who were released Wednesday who has found a new home. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. The other two are wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and quarterback Brian Hoyer