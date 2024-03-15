SB Nation Reacts: 86 percent of Raiders’ fans give Christian Wilkins signing an A grade

The Las Vegas Raiders started free agency with a bang when they signed Christian Wilkins. Wilkins is coming off a career year in which he recorded nine sacks and over 50 pressures, helping the Miami Dolphins make the playoffs.

With the addition of Wilkins, the Raiders have the potential to have the best defensive line in the league when healthy. Interior pressure is paramount when controlling those two signal callers in a division with Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. Wilkins brings that element on day one, and with Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson's improved growth, it could be a monster season for the group.

We ask Raider Nation to grade Wilkins' signing in this week's SB Nation Reacts. 86% of Raiders fans gave the deal an A for the signing.

A few outlets have given the Raiders B or C grades based on the money that was given to Wilkins. The Raiders were over his expected APY, but they needed the interior pass rusher to take this defense to the next level. Raiders fans agree, and hopefully, Wilkins can stay healthy and contribute to the Silver and Black for 2024.