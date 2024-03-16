Christian Wilkins: A tone-setting Raiders defensive tackle

A tone-setting and disruptive Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle in his prime. That’s what the Silver & Black are getting in Christian Wilkins and to say it’s long overdue is a gross understatement.

It’s been a long time since the Raiders boasted a consistent difference-maker on the interior defensive line and the 28-year-old Wilkins is slated to change that — dramatically. And the 6-foot-4 and 310-pound Clemson product is a triple whammy for Las Vegas.

First and foremost, Wilkins’ arrival improves the entire Raiders defense. Second, the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft elevates the standard in Las Vegas. And third, Wilkins brings with him an antagonist nature that’s befitting of a Raider.

"Christian Wilkins is a perfect Raider. Beloved by teammates; the ultimate antagonist to opponents. His game, with Crosby and that motor, is very silver and black. I love this fit."



Reverberating Ripple

The duo of head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco talked a big game before the legal tampering period opened on Monday and the top two Raiders decision makers showed they’re about that action with the addition of Wilkins.

The two happiest people on the defense are coordinator Patrick Graham and edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

An elite run defender who showed an innate ability to get after the quarterback this past season, the new defensive tackle is going to anchor the defensive line along with Crosby. A violent presence in the middle of the trenches, Wilkins racked up a career-high nine sacks along with 10 tackles for loss and 65 total stops in his final year with the Miami Dolphins. According to Pro Football Reference, Wilkins generated 30 pressures, 23 quarterback hits, 14 quarterback takedowns, and six hurries in 2023. His ability to be a force against the run and pass is what will elevate Graham’s entire unit.

Wilkins’ presence inside is going to force the Raiders opponents to make a choice: Who gets extra attention? That answer was elementary when playing the Silver & Black as they’ve boasted more quality defensive ends than must-account-for defensive tackles.

Wilkins changes that.

Crosby is likely going to be the beneficiary of less double teams as Wilkins can draw that attention. That’s two elite defenders in the trenches that require game planning. And that should have a reverberating ripple effect for other defenders.

Malcolm Koonce, who stamped himself as a legit pass rush threat with eight sacks in 2023, is going to draw one-on-one opportunities. Ditto for second-year defensive end Tyree Wilson.

Then on the second level, linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are afforded the opportunity to take advantage of the chaos Crosby and Wilkins can create at the line of scrimmage in both run support and pass coverage. Ditto for the defensive backs because if the defensive line is firing on all cylinders, their task in pass coverage is more simplified as well attacking the line of scrimmage in run support.

Elevated Energy

Pierce made no secret what he wanted to see from his defenders when he took over as interim head coach last November: Match Maxx Crosby’s energy. There were signs of players meeting that level in Koonce (career-high 23 pressures, seven hurries, eight quarterback takedowns, and 17 quarterback hits), Spillane (career-high three interceptions, 3.5 sacks, and 148 total tackles), and cornerback Jack Jones (two interceptions returned for touchdowns along with 25 total tackles).

Wilkins arrival gives Las Vegas a sure-fire driven defender as the defensive tackle’s motor is very similar to the Raiders’ edge rusher’s.

Pierce, Graham, pass rush coach Andre Carter, and defensive line coach Rob Leonard have another prime example of “do it like they do” in Wilkins and Crosby. The standard for effort and production is going to be at an all-time high with Las Vegas’ free agent splash.

Which bodes well for the Raiders roster in 2024. For Wilson, in particular, he’ll have a full offseason to hone his craft and is going to have Crosby, Wilkins, and Koonce as led by example types to learn from. Ditto for the incoming rookie crop and any other free agents Las Vegas adds from here on in.

A Villain Big and Bold

Talk about a throw back to “The Autumn Wind” poem. Read or listen to it and I dare you not to think of Wilkins.

The defensive tackle’s character extends beyond his work ethic and pure-hustle nature. He’s an adept trash talker that can infuse both ferocity and humor into a comedic performance that not only gets into the heads of his opponents, but also uplift his own team with laughs. Wilkins is a hilarious antagonist that can get under the skin of the opposition but he’s got the game to back up his antics.

Now if that isn’t a Raider, I don’t know what is.