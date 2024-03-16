Mailbag: Will Raiders make another big splash in free agency?

The first week of NFL free agency started with a big splash for the Las Vegas Raiders as they struck a deal with Christian Wilkins on a four-year, $110 million contract. However, the buzz surrounding the Raiders quickly fizzled out as adding quarterback Gardner Minshew has been the only other notable transaction the Silver and Black have made.

What Las Vegas is going to do next is a consistent theme with this week’s mailbag questions, so let’s dive into it.

Question: Are the Raiders now in bargain bin mode for free agents? Or is there any splash with cash left in them?

Answer: I think the Raiders are about to start dipping into the bargain bin during free agency. While they have about $27.5 million in cap space available, per Over The Cap, a lot of the big-name or splash players at positions of need have already agreed to deals. There are still some decent starting options out there but it seems like Wilkins is going to be their one big move in free agency, barring a trade.

Q: My question is your thoughts on how the Raiders have handled free agency? Not much activity outside the big signing of Wilkins. Some believe we are trading up, but I don’t think so. If we plan to trade up, that would take our valued draft capital. So we would have gone heavy in free agency to fill holes. Since we didn’t we are not trading up. Your thoughts, please.

A: Like most fans seem to be, I’m a little underwhelmed with how the Raiders have approached free agency and thought they’d pursue offensive linemen a little more aggressively. However, I can’t say I blame them too much because the guard market has been insane this offseason.

For example, I like Robert Hunt as a player but also don’t think he’s worth $20 million per year. Also, a lot of guys like Kevin Dotson, Mike Onwenu and Ezra Cleveland ended up staying with their current teams. There still are some decent/starting caliber linemen available though; Dalton Risner, Kevin Zeitler and Mekhi Becton to name a few. But a lot of the “sexy” names or top targets are off the table.

As far as trading up in the draft, I agree that it’s looking less and less likely that Las Vegas will move up. Minnesota equipped itself with another first-round pick to, presumptively, have more ammunition to move into the first five picks and take one of the top four quarterbacks.

I think it’s more likely that the Raiders stay at 13, take an offensive lineman or cornerback and then explore options to trade into the back half of the first round or early second to get Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix.

Q: I don’t mind Minshew for a replacement for Hoyer, but why pay him 4 times his last year's salary? He’s ok but not a franchise QB. Why not go after Fields for a 2nd or 3rd round pick?

A: On Justin Fields, we found out how much the league values him this week and he’s not worth a second- or third-round pick. Fields is three years in but still misses simple reads and puts the ball in harm's way too often. Plus, the team that trades for him will have to pick up his fifth-year option at $25.6 million for 2025 or let his contract expire at the end of the season. In other words, other than this upcoming season, Fields isn’t a cost-effective solution either.

Minshew at $25 million (at most) over the next two years without having to give up draft capital to get him is a better deal. Also, he’s only guaranteed $15 million over two years, so it’s really more like a $7.5 million per year deal. You’re correct that Minshew isn’t a franchise quarterback, but the Raiders didn’t give him a franchise quarterback contract and will still likely look to draft someone.

Q: Raiders going to trade for a CB 1? Are the Raiders talking to any free-agent corners?

A: I lumped two questions together here since they’re similar.

The only notable cornerback who seems to be available is L’Jarius Sneed via trade and I don’t see the Chiefs willingly letting him stay in the division, especially since other teams like the Colts are reportedly interested in striking a deal for him. So, it seems like trading for a top corner is pretty unlikely for the Silver and Black.

In free agency, they were reportedly in the mix for Chase Lucas until he decided to sign with the 49ers. Other than that, the Raiders haven’t been linked to any other corners. Stephon Gilmore and Steven Nelson are the two best options left in free agency and both are on the older side at 33 and 31, respectively.

Q: Seems like we are keeping the Jimmy G money for extensions for our own guys. Thoughts?

A: For context, the Raiders used a post-June 1 designation on Garoppolo which means they will get $24 million in cap relief but not until after that date. So, the assumption is that money will be used for in-house contract extensions this summer.

Dating back to the end of the regular season, I’ve advocated for the Raiders to get ahead of Malcolm Koonce’s extension, and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to explore extending guys like Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig and Robert Spillane either. In my opinion, deferring the money from Jimmy G’s contract to the summer is a smart move if it means they can prevent Koonce and one of the other three players named from hitting free agency next season.

Q: In light of the information that there were six other teams besides the Packers looking at Jacobs did the Raiders misjudge the free market value for running backs? Only guaranteeing Jacobs 12.5 seems like a deal to me no matter how long the contract is and for what it is.

A: I don’t think so. We have plenty of examples of running backs not panning out during their second contracts, and we watched Josh Jacobs regress last season while showing signs of wearing down, missing the last four games of the season due to injury. Despite what was said publically, I don’t think the Raiders were all that interested in bringing Jacobs back.

From my point of view, let other teams pay running backs and stick to what the data says about finding cost-effective solutions for the position. Jacobs had a handful of good years with the Raiders but it was time to pass the torch to Zamir White and go with a committee approach moving forward.

Q: We can just draft a decent running back, right? No need to spend any real amount of money on some vet with no tread on their tires.

A: This year’s draft class doesn’t have the top-end talent like last year’s did with Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, but there are some decent options in the middle rounds. I’m a fan of Oregon’s Bucky Irving, MarShawn Lloyd out of USC or Kentucky’s Ray Davis and those three are currently outside of the top 100 on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board. That’s another reason why I wouldn’t sweat paying Jacobs.

Q: Matt do you think the Raiders would consider drafting Spencer Rattler if they can’t get Jayden Daniels?

A: Yes, the Raiders were reportedly at South Carolina’s pro day earlier this week, likely giving Rattler a good look. I think he’d fit in Luke Getsy’s offense since Rattler can move a little bit and has always had a decent arm. It’s his decision-making that’s been the biggest problem in the past, and that has improved over the years. So, if they strike out on the top four options and don’t like Penix or Bo Nix, then Rattler would be the next best option.

A: From those lists, I wouldn’t mind Risner, Bradley Bozeman, Andrus Peat, Derrick Nnadi and Sebastian Joseph-Day on cheap, short-term deals. My top pick of that bunch would be Risner.

On D.J. Fluker, it seems like he’ll get a chance to win the job in training camp so we’ll see, but I wouldn’t put too much weight into the “he’s in the best shape of this life” propaganda. That’s usually coming from an agent to generate some good publicity for their client and insiders like Adam Schefter share it to maintain a good relationship with the agent so they get scoops around this time of year.

At the end of the day, Fluker is a 33-year-old who hasn’t played a down in the regular season since 2020. So, he has a chance to win the starting job, but I’m not holding my breath that he does.

A: In order; quarterback, offensive line, cornerback.

While I don’t mind the Minshew signing, I wouldn’t be excited about them rolling into training camp with him and Aidan O’Connell as their two potential starting options. The offensive line needs two starters on the right side and the defense still lacks a true No. 1 cornerback.

A: As mentioned above, there are a few starter options available in the second wave of free agency. Also, if the top four quarterbacks are gone by the 13th overall pick — which seems more likely by the day — then drafting an offensive lineman in the first round is an option too.

Right now, Thayer Munford Jr. is a starter, but I’d expect the Raiders to bring in some competition either in the coming weeks or next month. Munford also has experience playing guard in college which increases his odds of cracking the starting lineup.

A: Cornerback, Stephon Gilmore. His age worries me but Gilmore has the best chance at filling the No. 1 role this year of the remaining free agents at the position. Then, the hope would be that Jack Jones grows this season and shows promise to take over that role moving forward. However, the problem is if Jones doesn’t ascend, then the Raiders are in the same position next offseason since Gilmore doesn’t hold much future value. That’s probably why they’re considering drafting someone instead.

That’ll do it for this week’s mailbag. Thank you all for submitting questions and, as your weekly reminder, if you’d like to have your questions answered in a future column, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com or look for our weekly call for questions on the site. The latter will continue to publish on Thursdays.