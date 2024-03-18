Raiders offseason: Early 2025 extension candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders are still working on this year’s free agency, but, in the NFL it’s never too early to think about the future.

The Raiders have four key defensive players who are entering their fourth season and will be eligible to be free agents next year. All of them are now eligible to get a contract extension. The Raiders could extend any of them early like the previous regime did two years ago with Maxx Crosby and then since-released Hunter Renfrow.

With $24 million in salary-cap room coming to the Raiders after June 1 because of the Jimmy Garoppolo release, new deals for current player son the roster (including Crosby) could occur.

Here is a look at the players from the 2021 draft class in question:

Tre’von Moehrig:

The second-round pick has had an interesting career so far. The safety was good as a rookie. Yet, he struggled in Patrick Graham’s defense in 2022, but he enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2023. He showed his ball-hawking ability and game awareness that made him a top prospect at TCU. The Raiders may want to see if Moehrig can have another strong season in 2024 especially at a position where there have been a lot of free-agent options in recent years.

Malcolm Koonce:

What an interesting player. The third-round pick did little in his first two NFL seasons. He had a total of two sacks in his first two seasons. Yet, he exploded in 2023 with eight sacks. He had six sacks in the final four games and he was downright explosive and unstoppable at times. Still, it will be interesting to see if the Raiders try to lock him up. They might want to see if he could keep it up and he should playing with Maxx Crosby and new defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on a tough defensive front. But Koonce could also want to bet on himself. Pass-rushers get paid big time in free agency and he may want to try to get on the open market. Of course, if Koonce has a monster 2024 season, the Raiders may have to give him the franchise tag. This is a fascinating situation,

Divine Deablo:

The third-round pick had 106 tackles last season and he seems to fit the defense. Yet, he is probably closer to average than elite and has missed 10 games due to injury in his career. The Raiders probably wouldn’t be ready to give Deablo a huge deal now.

Nate Hobbs:

The fifth-round pick is an extremely solid nickel cornerback. He is the type of player teams want to keep. He has missed 11 games in his career, but the Raiders could try to lock him up early. However, like Koonce, Hobbs may bet on himself and he could get a big, nice deal on the open market. If Koonce and Hobbs both play out their contractors and both have a big year in 2024, only one could be franchised. So, there are reasons for the Raiders to try to get something done with Hobbs now.