Film Room: The highs and lows of Gardner Minshew

Heading into the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make it a secret that they were going to be in the market for a quarterback. However, signing Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract ($15 million guaranteed) in free agency was still a surprising move.

Minshew has primarily been a backup during his five-year career, serving as a Week 1 starter only once, in 2020 before suffering an injury and eventually getting benched later that year. Other than that season, he’s only started games when the quarterback in front of him wasn’t suited up.

Inconsistent play is a big reason why the Washington State product hasn’t been able to hold down a starting spot, most notably regarding his pocket management as that’s a consistent theme in the clips below.

Gardner Minshew has a lot of unnecessary movement in the pocket. Drifts here without any pressure and throws without his feet set pic.twitter.com/UFh4QLMxqD — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 14, 2024

We’ll start with probably the most frustrating clip of the bunch.

It’s third and long and while the Patriots have a stunt or line game called, there’s no pressure in the pocket but Minshew decides to drift out of it anyway. If anything, he ends up running himself into pressure as No. 48 has a clear path to him and doesn’t even need to engage with the tackle.

On top of that, Minshew throws without having his feet set so the pass is wildly inaccurate and nowhere close to catchable. Had he stayed in the pocket and kept his feet in the ground, he would have had a better chance of getting the ball over the defensive back and to the target for a first down.

No pressure but Gardner Minshew dances in the pocket and doesn't set his feet to throw pic.twitter.com/6g0Fb3FERu — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 14, 2024

Another issue that Minshew has is he doesn’t see the middle of the field well, or at all sometimes. New England is in man coverage and Indianapolis’ inside slot receiver is open on the out-breaking route at the 30-yard-line on the hashmark. However, Minshew doesn’t pull the trigger.

Instead, he drifts backward in the pocket and reaches a depth of about 15 yards, which leaves the offensive tackles out to dry in pass protection. Generally speaking, quarterbacks shouldn’t drop any deeper than 10 yards because it creates an easier path for edge rushers to get pressure since they won’t have to turn a tight corner.

Granted, the tackles and running back do an excellent job here as there still is no pressure. However, Minshew starts to scramble instead of just stepping up into the clean pocket. He also throws without having his feet set again and the ball sails on him, falling incomplete for another failed third down conversion.

This time, Gardner Minshew does a good job of escaping the pocket and setting his feet to deliver a good ball down the field pic.twitter.com/1DN5BbL60r — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 14, 2024

Now, here’s an example of the Jekyll and Hyde portion of Minshew’s game. This time, he is facing some pressure and is right to step up and escape the pocket with T.J. Watt closing in. He also does a good job of keeping his eyes down the field and knowing his limitations.

The outside receiver is open on the post route down the field, but Minshew doesn’t have the arm strength to make that throw on the run. Instead, he continues to scramble and let someone else break free before setting his feet and making a good throw for a big gain.

Look at the difference in accuracy between this throw and the two above. This one is well-placed to get over the defensive back and hits the receiver right in the facemask. Getting his feet in the ground before throwing is a big key to the five-year pro’s game. He’s not someone who should be making a lot of off-platform throws.

Gardner Minshew doesn't need to drift this far but this was a solid ball pic.twitter.com/Wi3tXT0VRf — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 14, 2024

Again, we’ll get a little bit of the good and bad here.

While the left tackle is getting pushed into the pocket and Minshew is right to move a little bit, he only needs to take one side step instead of two or three as he has plenty of room to make the throw. Also, the slot receiver at the bottom of the screen is open over the middle of the field, but he turns that down.

However, he does eventually get his feet set and makes a decent throw down the field for a first down. Obviously, the offense will take plays that move the chains 10 times out of 10, but there are certain elements of this rep by Minshew that can lead to some of the mistakes noted above.

Nice strike by Gardner Minshew to keep the ball away from the LB pic.twitter.com/CXTNKNyJKR — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 14, 2024

Here we’ll get a look at what Minshew can do when he stays in the pocket.

He starts the play by reading the three-receiver side but nothing is open. So, he finds the middle linebacker and sees the backer parked over the center as the middle hook defender on the Cover 1 call. Then, Minshew snaps his head around and has decent timing to hit the backside dig and keep the backer from being able to make a play on the ball.

That’s solid eye manipulation and anticipation which helps when a quarterback doesn’t have a strong arm.

Gardner Minshew does a nice job of avoiding pressure here and makes a nice throw with a pass-rusher in his face pic.twitter.com/4OFo2heoHZ — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 14, 2024

We’ll end with the best rep of the bunch.

This time, pressure is starting to come as the right guard gets beat and Minshew does a good job of avoiding it without drifting too far or leaving the pocket. Pittsburgh also has a delayed blitz with the linebacker, meaning after avoiding one defender, the quarterback now has to deal with a free rusher barreling down on him and in his face.

However, one of Minshew’s strengths is he isn’t afraid to take a hit and stays calm despite the pressure. That almost makes the clips above where he bails out of clean pockets even more frustrating.

To finish, he slightly adjusts his arm angle to get the ball around the free rusher and tosses a completion for a first down while putting the offense in field goal range. While yes, the pass was dangerously close to falling short of the target, not being able to finish the throw because of the pressure does play a factor in that, in addition to a lack of arm strength.

In summary, there are elements of Minshew’s game to like, but he’s too inconsistent to be crowned the Raiders’ starting quarterback without at least having a competition between him, Aidan O’Connell and/or a rookie.