Silver Minings: Veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White has a visit planned with the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t been active since the beginning of free agency. While they have re-signed players from the 2023 season, fans are waiting for them to use their cap space.

One of the positions the team has coined as a need is cornerback. Right now, the cornerback room is young, with Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, and Jakorian Bennett all on rookie deals. Tom Telesco is on the search to add depth to the room, with plenty of corners available on the market.

A player who is a free agent after being released in Tre’Davious White. White is coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 season early. The former Buffalo Bill has a free-agent visit set with the Raiders this week.

Former #Bills All-Pro and Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White has visits scheduled with the #Rams and #Raiders this week, with a few more teams showing interest as well, sources say. White, cut by Buffalo earlier this month, is working his way back from a torn Achilles. pic.twitter.com/25GeAfRlxv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2024

White is a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro during his seven seasons in the NFL. He excels in zone coverage, which the Raiders played 75% of the time in 2023. There are questions about his ability to stay healthy, but he has been productive when he was on the field.

According to PFF, White has allowed a passer rating of 70.00 during his career with 18 interceptions. His injury history might make him a bargain piece for the Raiders and add depth to a young cornerback room.

In other Raiders links: