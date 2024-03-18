Raiders free agency: Satisfied with activity level?

NFL free agency started last week and it’s been an interesting process for the Las Vegas Raiders.

They made a huge splash hours into free agency by signing Miami Dolphins standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Later that day, they added potential starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and then Tuesday, they signed back up tight end Harrison Bryant.

But they haven’t added any outside free agents since. That could change soon as they have visits with running back Alexander Mattison and cornerback Tre’Davious White.

According to Over The Cap, the Raiders have more than $28 million in salary cap room, so they will add more players and, of course, they’ve re-signed five of their own free agents.

Yet, the reality is, most of the free-agent market has dried up the quality of players is much less strong than it was a week ago.

How do you feel about the Raiders’ free-agent thus far. Are you happy with it are would you you have liked to see more players being brought in?