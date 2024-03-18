Raiders free agency: Running back Alexander Mattison signs

UPDATED at 2:55 p.m. PT:

The Raiders are signing former Minnesota running back Alexander Mattison and he will play with Zamir White as the Raiders move away from the Josh Jacobs era.

Former #Vikings RB Alexander Mattison is signing with the #Raiders, per source. pic.twitter.com/RR6bugJvtX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2024

PREVIOUSLY

It’s the second week of NFL free agency and we’re in the visiting phase of the process as teams take their time and hunt for bargains.

That’s clearly where the Las Vegas Raiders are as they are visiting with players. Sunday night, news broke they are among the teams that have a visit set with former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.

Now, Bleacher Report is reporting running back Alexander Mattison is visiting the Raiders on Monday.

Free agent RB Alexander Mattison is visiting the #Raiders today, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Multiple teams are in play for Mattison at this point. pic.twitter.com/WIx0ICga8W — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2024

Mattison was released by Minnesota earlier this month. The third-round pick from Boise State in 2019, had 700 yards (he averaged 3.9 yards per carry) in 2023. It was his career high for yardage and he started 13 games in 2023. He started a total of six games in the previous four season total.

The Raiders need to add to the running back position after seeing star Josh Jacobs sign with the Green Bay Packers last week. Several free agent running backs signed around the league alst week and there isn’t much left in on the market.

The Raiders expect third-year running back Zamir White to start and they could add one in the draft whether a free agent like Mattison signs or not.