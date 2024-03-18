Raiders free agency: How the defensive tackles stack up

The Las Vegas Raiders have prioritized the defensive tackle position so far this offseason and they likely will continue to add there.
Let’s take a look where the position stands a week into free agency:
New free agent added:
Christian Wilkins.
Free agents reportedly re-signed:
Adam Butler, John Jenkins.
Free agent who departed:
Bilal Nichols (Arizona Cardinals).
Released:
Jerry Tillery (signed with Minnesota Vikings).
Other returners:
Byron Young, Matthew Butler, Nesta Jade Silvera, Marquan McCall.
Draft:
The Raiders could very well add to this position early in the draft, perhaps as early as their first-round pick, No. 13.
Conclusion:
Wilkins is a game-changer. He is a top-level player at the position and gives the Raiders a presence on the interior defensive line that they haven’t had in years. Butler and Jenkins are nice lunch pail players. They will probably keep five defensive tackles on the 53-man roster. This is a big developmental year for Young, Butler and Silvera. They have to show something. If Wilkins can get some help, watch out for this group.
