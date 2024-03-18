Raiders free agency: How the defensive tackles stack up

The Las Vegas Raiders have prioritized the defensive tackle position so far this offseason and they likely will continue to add there.

Let’s take a look where the position stands a week into free agency:

New free agent added:

Christian Wilkins.

Free agents reportedly re-signed:

Adam Butler, John Jenkins.

Free agent who departed:

Bilal Nichols (Arizona Cardinals).

Released:

Jerry Tillery (signed with Minnesota Vikings).

Other returners:

Byron Young, Matthew Butler, Nesta Jade Silvera, Marquan McCall.

Draft:

The Raiders could very well add to this position early in the draft, perhaps as early as their first-round pick, No. 13.

Conclusion:

Wilkins is a game-changer. He is a top-level player at the position and gives the Raiders a presence on the interior defensive line that they haven’t had in years. Butler and Jenkins are nice lunch pail players. They will probably keep five defensive tackles on the 53-man roster. This is a big developmental year for Young, Butler and Silvera. They have to show something. If Wilkins can get some help, watch out for this group.