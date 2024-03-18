Raiders free agency: Brandon Parker signs with 49ers

Brandon Parker’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders is over.

The veteran offensive tackle has signed with the San Francisco 49ers where he’ll compete for a roster spot.

49ers officially signed DL Leonard Floyd to a two-year deal, LB De’Vondre Campbell, CB Chase Lucas, OL Brandon Parker and CB Isaac Yiadom to one-year deals and re-signed OL Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

Parker’s time with the Raiders wasn’t overly successful, but it was interesting for sure. The Raiders, under the leadership of coach Jon Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie, traded up to the first pick of the third round in 2018 to take Parker out of small-school North Carolina A&T. At the time, Parker said he was expecting to be drafted later.

Parker, 28, played in 59 games with the Raiders and he had 33 starts. He started most of the season in both 2018 and ‘21. He started one game with the Raiders in 2023 and played five games during the season.

He signed one-year contracts as a free agent with the Raiders in both 2022 and ‘23. He was put on the injured reserve before both seasons. He missed the entire 2022 campaign and was cut in 2023. But he re-signed later in the season.

The Raiders are expected to try to add to the tackle position and Parker likely wasn’t a priority for them.

Parker is the sixth Raiders’ unrestricted free agent to sign elsewhere this offseason. He joins running back Josh Jacobs (Green Bay), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (Arizona), tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (Giants), cornerback Amik Robertson (Detroit) and tight end Austin Hooper (New England). Cut players, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (Minnesota) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (Rams) have also landed elsewhere this offseason.