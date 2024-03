What free-agent move has been your favorite so far?

A couple of rules:

Christian Wilkins is off limits. He was clear prize so far.

Everything else is on the table. A signing, a re-signing, a cut or perhaps it was letting a free agent walk away.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.