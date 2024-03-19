 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders were very healthy in 2023

Will the good health fortune continue this season?

By Bill Williamson
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders
Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

During the 2023 season, it seemed like the Las Vegas Raiders entered most of their games with a healthier roster than their upcoming opponent and a smaller injury report each week.

Also, it seemed opponents suffered more in-game injuries than the Raiders over the course of last season. Yes, the Raiders, of course, dealt with some players who missed games such as left tackle Kolton Miller and running back Josh Jacobs, but injuries affect every team at some point of the season. But, overall, the Raiders looked to be pretty healthy in 2023.

That trend was verified recently when NFL analyst Aaron Schatz released his annual injury report.

According to Schatz’s report (based on missed games), the Raiders, who finished 8-9, were the second healthiest team in the NFL last season. The Los Angeles Rams, who went 10-7 and made the playoffs, were ranked as the most healthy team in the league.

According to this report, the Raiders enjoyed good health on both sides of the ball as the second healthiest team on defense and the third healthiest team in the NFL.

Let’s see if that good fortune can continue for the Raiders in 2024.

