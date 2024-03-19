Raiders quarterback 2024: Fans prefer Minshew over O’Connell

If the Las Vegas Raiders don’t draft a quarterback next month who looks like a clear-favorite to be the Week 1 starter ((and it will be difficult for the team to accomplish that), it should be a wild summer in the Nevada desert.

Monday, the Raiders NFL Media reported that the Raiders plan on Minshew — who started 13 games as an injury replacement for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 — competing with second-year player Aidan O’Connell. He started 10 games as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2023.

Of course, the Raiders could still draft a quarterback early and make him the starter.

Last week, we asked our community members if, the Raiders’ starting job does, indeed, come down to a Minshew-O’Connell competition in training camp and in the preseason, who would they like to see win the starting job.

It was a tight race, but our readers voted that they’d like to see Minshew, who will turn 28 in May, start over O’Connell, who’ll turn 26 in September. In a poll with 1,435 votes cast, Minshew receiver 53 percent of the vote (765 votes), while O’Connell won 47 percent of the vote (670).

So, it was a pretty even race. And I bet, if it does come down to these two, the actual competition will be pretty fierce as well.