Raiders free agency: How the running backs stack up

The Las Vegas Raiders have prioritized the running back position so far this offseason and they could continue to add there.

Let’s take a look where the position stands a week-plus into free agency:

New free agent added:

Alexander Mattison (Minnesota Vikings).

Free agents reportedly re-signed:

Ameer Abdullah.

Free agent who departed:

Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers).

Current free agents:

Brandon Bolden, Austin Walter (restricted free agent), Jakob Johnson (fullback).

Other returners:

Zamir White, Brittan Brown, Tyreik McAllister, Sincere McCormick.

Draft:

The Raiders could add to the position in the mid-to-late rounds.

Conclusion:

There will be big change as the Raiders move on from the five-year era with Jacobs as the starter. White, who looked good in the final four games of last season as an injury replacement for Jacobs, should get first crack at the starting job. Mattison had 700 yards in 13 starts with the Vikings and he’ll have a role as well. Again, don’t be surprised if a rookie joins the mix.