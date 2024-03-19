Davante Adams stars in Netflix series

Netflix is doing it again and one of the faces of the Las Vegas Raiders will be a centerpiece of it all this summer.

Coming off the massive success of its ‘Quarterback” series in 2023, Netflix has announced it will run a series on the men who catch the ball in the summer of the 2024. “Receiver’ will be an eight-part series.

Coming to a screen near you pic.twitter.com/PqalHd25Mv — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 19, 2024

Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams will be one of the featured pass-catchers in the series. The others are Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown and San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

It is produced by NFL Films and Peyton manning’s Omaha Productions. Last year, ‘Quarterback” received critical acclaim and it hit Netflix’s Global Top 10 for three weeks. The premise of the series to to follow the season’s up-and-downs of high-profiles players who open up their entire lives to the show.

Adams should be a fascinating subject. He is known for being open and with a coaching change and quarterback change there will be plenty of subject matter to cover.

It should be a fun watch this summer.