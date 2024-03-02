Silver Minings: Jayden Daniels thought it was ‘surreal’ meeting with Antonio Pierce

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for a new quarterback to help take them to the next level. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, the Raiders will look for their talented signal-caller to compete in the AFC West.

One of the players the Raiders are studying heavily is Jayden Daniels from LSU. Daniels has a history with Antonio Pierce from ASU, where the Raider’s head coach recruited him. It has helped build a bond between the two that goes beyond football.

In a new article by Vic Tafur of the Athletic, Daniels talked about his relationship with Pierce and what it would mean to be drafted by the Raiders.

“It was very surreal,” Daniels said Friday morning. “Walking in that room and seeing (Pierce) … he was all professional and stuff (laughs). I looked at him, and … he did a great job asking me official questions. It was great.”

With the Raiders attempting to move up in the draft, Daniels is a target for the franchise. He and Pierce could create a great connection between head coach and quarterback.

