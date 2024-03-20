 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Davante Adams is among most explosive receivers in NFL

Big touchdown catches has been his thing as a Raiders

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
Davante Adams
Davante Adams may be in his 30s and he may not one of the first players one thinks of when it comes to the NFL’s fastest wide receivers.

Yet, the Las Vegas Raiders’ star plays and makes an impact on the field like he’s is a big-time speedster. The man is explosive.

Want an an example of Adams’ impact as an explosive receiver? According to a recent tweet by Pro Football Focus, Adams has 11 touchdown catches on plays of 20 yards or more since the 2022 season, his first with the Raiders since his blockbuster trade from the Green Bay Packers. Miami Dolphins’ speedster Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with 13 such scores in the past two seasons. Here is the leader list:

So, anyone who thinks Adams, 31, is not one of the NFL’s most explosive, impact receivers simply isn’t paying attention.

