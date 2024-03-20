Antonio Pierce continues man coverage on Terrion Arnold

In his first offseason as a head coach, Antonio Pierce has shown himself as a dedicated scout as he has been traveling the country in recent weeks, attending college pro days ahead of the April 25-27 draft.

Wednesday, Pierce was attending Alabama’s pro day. This was, at least, his fourth pro day he’s attended this month. He previously attended the pro days at Georgia, UCLA and Miami. Usually, head coaches don’t attend that many pro days, maybe just to see a star or two such as a top quarterback. Often, front-office personnel, scouts and assistant coaches do the heavy lifting on the pro-day road trips.

Terrion Arnold talking with Raiders HC Antonio Pierce at Alabama’s Pro Day



Arnold said at the Combine that Pierce told him “I like you already” ‍☠️



: @CoachingMSmith pic.twitter.com/wimZms7VL0 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 20, 2024

Pierce’s decision to attend Alabama’s pro day was interesting for a couple of reasons. USC is having its pro day Wednesday as well where, of course, quarterback Caleb Williams is the showcased performer.

The Raiders are looking at the top quarterback prospects and would clearly love to draft Williams. Yet, he seems to be a lock to go to Chicago at the No. 1 pick. Instead, Pierce went to go see the Crimson Tide’s prospect, led by cornerback Terrion Arnold, who easily could be the Raiders’ pick at No. 13. Fellow cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry opened eyes as well Wednesday.

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry probably made himself some money here at pro day, running a 40 that scouts clocked as low as 4.47 — despite a Jones fracture that doctors discovered at the combine. He’ll have surgery Friday and is expected to be full go for camp. pic.twitter.com/mee0fEihE3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2024

Pierce and Arnold had a meeting at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month and Pierce felt the need to go see him work out this week.

It may just be part of his road work during the draft process, but it won’t quiet the noise that Arnold could be a top target of Las Vegas.