Silver Minings: Raiders still AFC underdog

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the first portion of the offseason, working hard in free agency to improve a solid roster than went 8-9 and built momentum under coach Antonio Pierce.

They made some nice additions led by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew, who may be the starter. There were other additions and there will be more in free agency and next month’s draft.

Still, the oddsmakers still aren’t that sold on the Silver and Black heading into the 2024 NFL season.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are 12-1 to win the AFC West (Behind Kansas City Chiefs and the Chargers and above Denver). The Raiders are 60-1 to win the AFC title and there are only three team with worse odds. Las Vegas is 100-1 to win the Super Bowl. There are four times with worse odds.

Again, the Raiders have time to impress the oddsmaker and if they don’t well, they have a chance to make a lot of their long-[shot backers happy this season.

