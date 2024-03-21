Raiders draft: What position do you crave now?

Trying to figure out the Las Vegas Raiders’ top target position for the first round pick is ever evolving.

Now, that we are 10 days into free agency, things are starting to come into better focus.

The Raiders have some some moves. But still there is question to where they are going to sue their first-round pick, which currently sits at the No. 13 slot.

The obvious spots may be quarterback (either though they signed Gardner Minshew who is set to compete with Aidan O’Connell in training camp), cornerback, offensive tackle and defensive tackle (even though they signed standout Christian Wilkins).

But, really, the Raiders could go in any direction with the pick.

So, this is your turn again to let us know where you think the team should target in the first round of the April 25-27 NFL draft.

We’ve asked before and we’ll ask again. But, now that free agent has settled in, we wanted to get your thoughts again.