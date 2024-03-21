NFL free agency: Best addition in the league so far?

It’s been a wild NFL offseason so far and we’re just 10 days into the action.

There has been a flurry of top free-agent talent leaving their teams for new homes and there have been multiple high-profile players who have been traded so far.

Yes, there is plenty of the offseason that will unfold as there are several free agents available, some players who could still be traded and, of course, the NFL draft looms in exactly five weeks, spanning April 25-27.

With that in mind, we were wondering what moves will end up being the most impactful additions for the acquiring teams. We’re looking for impact here.

Of course, the Las Vegas Raiders made a big move as they signed standout Miami Dolphins free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a massive four-year, $110 million contract. It will surely be one of the biggest moves of the 2024 season.

Please take our poll below and let us now what free-agent or trade addition so far will end up being the biggest of this offseason.