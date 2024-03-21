Raiders free agency: In-house update

We’re 10 days into NFL free agency and it’s been a busy period involving the Las Vegas Raiders.

They have added four new free agents (defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, quarterback Gardner Minshew, tight end Harrison Bryant and running back Alexander Mattison). They have re-signed five of their own free agents (running back Ameer Abdullah, center Andre James, linebacker Kana’i Mauga and defensive tackles Adam Butler and John Jenkins).

The Raiders have lost seven unrestricted free agents (two of the four players they cut, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (Minnesota) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (Rams), have landed elsewhere as well).

Here are the seven UFAs who have departed Las Vegas:

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (Arizona), running back Josh Jacobs (Green Bay), tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (Giants), Austin Hooper (New England), cornerbacks Amik Robertson (Detroit) and Tyler Hall (Eagles), tackle Brandon Hooper (San Francisco).

Here are their remaining free agents:

Brandon Bolden (running back), Curtis Bolton (linebacker), DeAndre Carter (wide receiver), Hroniss Grasu (center), Jesper Horsted (tight end), Jakob Johnson, Greg Van Roten (guard),

Thoughts:

None of the remaining free gents are priorities for the Raiders and just a few of the players who have departed are impact players.