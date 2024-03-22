Silver Minings: Pass-rush to the next level

In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense finally found a way to become dangerous as a pass-rushing squad after lacking in that area for years.
Now, in 2024, the Raiders’ defense has a chance to become elite in the pass-rush game. The addition of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency can make the Raiders special as he joins defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. Like Wilkins, the flourished in 2023.
Check out this recent tweet by Pro Football Focus:
Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce combined in 2023:— PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) March 14, 2024
207 QB pressures
31.5 sacks
Dominant ☠️ pic.twitter.com/FjH0cjnGYP
207 pressures? 31.5 sacks?
Oh boy.
And Wilkins, better known as a run-stuffer, has been a consistent pass-rusher in the past two seasons.
Christian Wilkins since 2022:— PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) March 11, 2024
13.5 sacks
94 QB pressures
80.2 PFF grade
The perfect interior partner for Maxx Crosby pic.twitter.com/F7kORjHFuI
The thing is, all three of these players are going to make each other’s lives easier and they should all eat together. Now, just imagine if Tyree Wilson can put it together this season ...
