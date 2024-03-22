 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Pass-rush to the next level

Christian Wilkins can make pass-rush special

By Bill Williamson
In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense finally found a way to become dangerous as a pass-rushing squad after lacking in that area for years.

Now, in 2024, the Raiders’ defense has a chance to become elite in the pass-rush game. The addition of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency can make the Raiders special as he joins defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. Like Wilkins, the flourished in 2023.

Check out this recent tweet by Pro Football Focus:

207 pressures? 31.5 sacks?

Oh boy.

And Wilkins, better known as a run-stuffer, has been a consistent pass-rusher in the past two seasons.

The thing is, all three of these players are going to make each other’s lives easier and they should all eat together. Now, just imagine if Tyree Wilson can put it together this season ...

