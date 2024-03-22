Ranking AFC West wide receivers

There has been a lot of movement at the wide receiver position in the AFC West so far this offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders cut Hunter Renfrow. The Los Angeles Chargers traded Keenan Allen and cut Mike Williams. The Denver Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy and the Kansas City Chiefs signed Hollywood Brown.

There will be plenty of more movement at the position this offseason and the Chargers are likely to take a top player at the position with the No. 5 pick in the draft and the Chiefs could take a receiver early as well.

But, for now, let’s look at the top 10 receivers in the AFC West after all this change so far:

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas:

This is not close. Adams is still an elite player and he is one of the most dynamic players regardless of position in this division.

2. Hollywood Brown, Kansas City:

Brown could be extremely dangerous in the Chiefs’ offense. Patrick Mahomes is going to use him like crazy. He has a chance to have a monster season.

3. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas:

He’s the best No. 2 receiver in this division and may be one of the best in the entire league. He really opened eyes in 2023, his first season with the Raiders.

Related Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL free agency tracker

4. Rashee Rice, Kansas City:

Rice is an exciting player. He had 79 catches as a rookie and has a chance to improve. Having Brown in the offense is only going to help him.

5. Courtland Sutton, Denver:

Sutton is a solid receiver. He’s had, at least, 58 catches and 772 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons. The problem is he’s not a great No. 1 option and that’s what he is now in Denver.

6. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles:

Palmer is not the caliber of player as Allen and Williams are, but he’s not bad. He had 110 catches total in the past two seasons. Of course, the Chargers need to add at the position and they will and Palmer will be knocked down this list. But he’s a decent player.

7. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles:

Johnston wasn’t as bad as a rookie first-round pick as some believe. He had 38 catches and he has potential. We shouldn’t label as a bust quite yet as he begins his time under Jim Harbaugh.

8. Justin Watson, Kansas City:

Watson is decent. He’s a rotational player and limited, but he has good size and Andy Reid and Mahomes can utilize him.

9. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas:

The speedster flashed as a rookie. He needs to become more consistent as a pass catcher, but he has potential as an explosive playmaker. He could make a big leap on this list next year.

10. Marvin Mims, Denver:

The 2023 second-round pick is a favorite of Denver coach Sean Paton and he will have an expanded role with Jeudy’s departure. Like Tucker, he can make big strides in 2024.