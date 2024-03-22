 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Community Pulse: Fans like many moves so far

Fans approve of several decisions thus far

By Bill Williamson
John Jenkins
As we sit in the second week of NFL free agency, we continued to use our weekly Tuesday community question to dive into the topic of the open market.

This week’s question was which of the Las Vegas Raiders’ early moves in free agency was fans’ favorite?

We did have some guidelines:

The signings of standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (Miami Dolphins) was off limits. He was the clear prize of the Raiders’ offseason so far.

Everything else was on the table. It could have been a signing, a re-signing, a cut even letting a free agent walk away.

In the end. it was clear, fans like this offseason so far.

Here’s some of your responses:

kyle173
Jenkins and Butler
asa1658
and not signing Wilson, Fields, Dobbs, or Cousins
asa1658
losing Parker
Vila41
So far, so good on not bringing Van Roten back at RG. I hope I didn't jinx it. If somehow this guy comes back, then it better be strictly a back up role for the league minimum salary.
There's no way we can run it back with basically the same O-line and have the strong running attack AP has talked about. There were a few issues (i.e., no downfield passing threat with Jimmy in there to stop the heavy boxes & JJ really didn't look the same for much of the season) that resulted in the poor run game last season, so it wasn't all on Van Roten. He was a big part of it, though.
The guy gets blown up and walked back on obvious running plays like 1st down, short yardage, and goal line. Go back and watch the Buffalo game as exhibit A related to his run blocking, and that game wasn't an aberration. I was sitting behind the Raiders bench at about the 45 yard line. I watched Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones take turns abusing Van Roten. It was painful to watch. We can do a lot better for a starting RG.

