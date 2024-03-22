3 NFL Draft prospects Antonio Pierce likely eyed at Alabama’s pro day

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has been a busy man, visiting several schools and meeting with several NFL Draft prospects during this recent run of pro days. Recently, Pierce was spotted at the University of Alabama chatting it up with cornerback Terrion Arnold via the video from Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama.

Terrion Arnold talking to Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce at Alabama’s Pro Day.@TDAlabamaMag pic.twitter.com/wJHcYvUgeO — Stephen M. Smith (@CoachingMSmith) March 20, 2024

Obviously, the presumptive first-round pick is on Pierce’s radar but the Crimson Tide have plenty of top-tier talent, so who else could he be eyeing down in the South?

CB Terrion Arnold

Current draft projection (via NFL Mock Draft Database): 1st Round (ranks 11th overall)

The Raiders need an alpha at cornerback and, in my opinion, Arnold is the clear top player at the position in this year’s draft class. Not only does he have good coverage skills, but he’s also a physical run defender who isn’t afraid to throw his body around in the box.

This past season, the 21-year-old accounted for 14 forced incompletions and surrendered a 50.7 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Focus. Those figures ranked second and third among SEC corners with at least 120 coverage snaps. Against the run, he led his position within the conference with a 90.6 run-defense grade and tied for the most defensive stops (10).

Clearly, he can contribute to both phases of the game, and below is a look at what Bleacher Report’s defensive backs scout Cory Giddings had to say about Arnold in his scouting report.

Arnold is a versatile defender in coverage, showing the ability to play from press and off coverage. While in press, he shows the patience at the line of scrimmage and uses his hands well to control receivers, combined with the footwork and lateral movement to quickly get in receivers’ hip pocket. He has fluid hips to flip and run, combined with the ability to sink his hips and drive out of breaks. When in off coverage, he plays with high pad level at times leading to slower transitions.

OT JC Latham

Current draft projection (via NFL Mock Draft Database): 1st Round (ranks 18th overall)

If the quarterbacks Las Vegas likes are off the board with the 13th overall pick, then using that selection to get a starting-caliber right tackle wouldn’t be a bad backup plan. In a way, the team could fill two needs with that scenario by having Thayer Munford Jr., who played guard during his last year at Ohio State, take more reps on the inside during OTAs.

Latham has spent the last two years holding down the right edge and has been stout in pass protection, surrendering just 26 pressures (two sacks) on 960 snaps in pass protection, per PFF. He also posted a 79.6 run-blocking grade that was third-best among qualifying SEC tackles last season.

Here is a look at what B/R’s Brandon Thorn had to say about the Alabama product via his scouting report.

Overall, Latham will be 21 years old throughout the duration of his rookie season in the NFL with a striking blend of size, play strength, power and competitive toughness to overwhelm defenders in the run and pass game. He needs added patience to counterbalance his attacking play style, but he has the tools, skill set and runway to start in year one with Pro Bowl potential within his first contract.

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Current draft projection (via NFL Mock Draft Database): 1st Round (ranks 26th overall)

While McKinstry likely isn’t an option at No. 13, especially if Arnold is available, if the Raiders want to trade back in the first round to add some more picks, McKinstry would be another quality option at cornerback.

After racking up 16 pass breakups in 2022, McKinstry didn’t have the same ball production this past fall with just four PBUs. However, he was also targeted half as much, going from 80 to 39 targets, and he yielded an impressive 48.7 completion percentage, per PFF. Also, his 24.1 coverage snaps per reception allowed ranked second among SEC corners.

Below is a look at Giddings’ scouting report on McKinstry via B/R.

He’s a fluid defender who plays with a smooth pedal and quick feet to get out of breaks. When driving on the ball, he’s able to drop his hips and has very good burst to drive on the ball. When in press man, he looks to match the release and get into phase without getting hands-on and rerouting the receiver. While working downfield, he can be a bit handsy at times. His high IQ can present itself by showing his route recognition and knowing how to keep his leverage.

Other Potential Prospects