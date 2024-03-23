Silver Minings: Las Vegas expects ‘close competition’ between Minshew and O’Connell

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for a quarterback and sending their quarterback coach to pro days. Rich Scangarello has visited Oregon and Michigan to check out young signal-callers, and they are picking at 13.

However, the Raiders have two quarterbacks who are vying for the top spot. Aidan O'Connell finished the season strong and displayed promise but mixed it with horrendous performances. This led the Raiders to add Gardner Minshew to a two-year deal as insurance at the quarterback position.

If the Raiders can't land a quarterback in the draft, the two will battle it out in training camp. Mike Jones of the Athletic reported that the Raiders like Aidan O'Connell but expect a close competition.

Minshew helped keep the Colts in the mix in the AFC South last season before they narrowly missed the playoffs. Now, he goes to Las Vegas, where he will compete with Aidan O’Connell, who as a rookie out of Purdue in 2023 replaced Jimmy Garoppolo and went 5-5 with 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions while completing 62.1 percent of his passes. Minshew, who went 7-6 with 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a completion percentage of 66.2, certainly has proved he can start in this league. The Raiders like O’Connell but this should be a close competition. At the very least, Minshew offers improved depth.

With O'Connell and Minshew the only two viable quarterbacks on the roster, the Raiders should draft a quarterback. Of course, that will add even more competition, which is healthy for any quarterback room. May the best man win.

