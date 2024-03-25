Raiders quarterback 2024: Hypothetical way to draft Caleb Williams

Ok, let’s do a fun, little exercise here.

This seems unlikely, but let’s workshop this a bit.

I was engaging with a user on Twitter recently who thought the Raiders’ best bet to somehow convince the Chicago Bears to give up the No. 1 overall draft pick to allow the Raiders to take USC’s superstar prospect Caleb Williams with the top pick would be to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets for the No. 10 pick.

Then, the Raiders could package that choice, No. 13 (their own) and next year’s first-round pick (and it would probably require more) and package it to Chicago to get Williams.

Would the Jets do this trade?

Maybe, if the want to win now with Adams’ buddy Aaron Rodgers. There have been reports of the Jets wanting Adams. Maybe they bite.

Would the Bears do this trade?

Probably not, but if the Raiders’ sweetened the pot well beyond the three first-rounders and if the Bears love North Carolina’ Drake May, LSU’s Jayden Daniels or Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, maybe, just, maybe they would humor the Raiders and listen.

The Bears could possibly package their own pick (No. 9), No. 10 and No. 13 picks and get back to No. 2 to take a quarterback. That’s a hell of a deal for Washington, which could trade back up for another top quarterback

That way, they’d get a prospect they wanted and a first-round pick next year and other choices out of the Williams trade.

Again, this is probably way too wild to ever happen. But, hey, it’s pre-draft, why not have a little fun?