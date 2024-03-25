Raiders free agency: Who do you want back?

As we start the third week of NFL free agency, there are still several in-house Las Vegas Raiders free agents available.

Now, seven unrestricted free agents have signed elsewhere in free agency. They are: Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (Arizona Cardinals), running back Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers), tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (New York Giants), Austin Hooper (New England Patriots), cornerbacks Amik Robertson (Detroit Lions) and Tyler Hall (Philadelphia Eagles), tackle Brandon Parker (San Francisco 49ers). Also, released players, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (Minnesota Vikings) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (Los Angeles Rams) have landed elsewhere as well.

Here are the Raiders’ current remaining unrestricted free agents: Brandon Bolden (running back), Curtis Bolton (linebacker), DeAndre Carter (wide receiver), Hroniss Grasu (center), Jesper Horsted (tight end), Jakob Johnson, Greg Van Roten (guard),

None of these players will likely have a huge role with the Raiders in 2024, but Van Roten was a starter last season and perhaps the new staff could bring him back if they think there’s a fit. Also, some of the other players could fill roles.

Which of these unsigned Raiders’ free agents would you most want to see back?