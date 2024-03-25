Silver Minings: Antonio Pierce gives Aidan O’Connell vote of confidence

With the Las Vegas Raiders signing Gardner Minshew in free agency and the assumption that the Raiders are targeting a quarterback in the first round of next month’s NFL Draft, Aidan O’Connell remaining the team’s starter seems unlikely. However, head coach Antonio Pierce gave O’Connell a vote of confidence during the league’s annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.
“At the end of the day, listen, Aidan O’Connell played his ass off. He did a helluva job for us,” Pierce said to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. “You’re talking about a kid that has the mental toughness to play in the National Football League. Whatever happens and whatever we do it has to go through Aidan O’Connell. Being honest with you because he’s earned that right. ...Like anybody else it’s all about competition. And if we can make that room the most competitive room on our team, the quarterback room, we’ll be a good football team.”
Now, the coach also said that he expects to spend a draft pick on another quarterback to, at the least, fill out the meeting room. Pierce also brought up general manager Tom Telesco’s strong track record of selecting quarterbacks, listing Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert as examples. Telesco was in the Indianapolis Colts’ front office when the Colts used No. 1 overall picks on the first two and was the Los Angeles Chargers’ GM when they took Herbert.
So, while O’Connell will undoubtedly face competition during training camp to remain the Raiders starting quarterback, he might be a bigger contender in that fight than previously thought.
