NFL owners meeting: Antonio Pierce talks quarterbacks, free agents, culture and more

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce met with media members at the NFL owners meeting early Monday morning.

It was his first, extensive interview since free agency began two weeks ago. Here are some highlights of Pierce’s session:

Pierce continued to say everything is on the table at quarterback and the Raiders will work to ad another quarterback on the roster.

As he did in an interview with the NFL Network on Sunday, Pierce said second-year player Aidan O’Connell has earned the right to to compete to start.

As he said in the past, Pierce liked the growth he saw from O’Connell late last season and he liked the way he took care of the ball. Pierce did say he wants O’Connell, a fourth-round pick from Purdue last season, work on becoming more vocal. Pierce noted that a quarterback can’t be a “church mouse.”

In addition to a rookie, the Raiders, of course have signed veteran Gardner Minshew in free agency. Pierce said the team was interested in Minshew because he’s a competitor who has shown he can handle adversity and Pierce believes Minshew is a culture fit in Las Vegas. “That’s a wild boy right there,” Pierce said of Minshew, who is known for being quite the character.

In terms of the who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback, of course, it all depends if the Raiders can pull off a big trade for a top quarterback prospect. If not, it will likely be Minshew and O’Connell battling in training camp and in the preseason.

Pierce was complimentary of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and said he thinks he’s a top-three quarterback prospect. The general consensus has been the the top three prospects at the position this year are USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached McCarthy at Michigan, stated again Monday morning that he thinks McCarthy is the best quarterback in the draft.

Pierce also continued to heap praise on Daniels, who he recruited to Arizona State and who he has a close relationship with.

New England coach Jerod Mayo said the team hasn’t decided if the team will take a quarterback at No. 3. Washington seems locked into taking a quarterback as, of course, are the Bears with the No. 1 pick. So, perhaps New England and Arizona (No. 4) could become a trade partner with the Raiders, who own the No. 13 overall pick.

The Raiders, of course, aren’t alone in wanting to trade up. Minnesota, at No. 11, is known to want to trade up and Denver coach Sean Payton said Monday morning “it’s realistic” to think the Broncos could trade up from No. 12 to draft a quarterback.

Pierce said it “hurt” to see running back Josh Jacobs leave to Green Bay in free agency. Pierce said Jacobs was a “heartbeat” of the team, but he understands the business aspect of Jacobs’ decision.

Pierce on Christian Wilkins: pic.twitter.com/rR242HL9wC — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 25, 2024

Pierce is thrilled about the addition of free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the team’s prize pickup of the offseason so far. He can’t wait to see Wilkins and defensive end Maxx Crosby work together. Pierce called Wilkins “a blessing to Raider Nation.”

Pierce thinks Wilkins is a great culture fit in Las Vegas like Minshew. Culture is paramount to Pierce. He has attended several pro days this offseason and he said its important for him to get to know prospects personally. He wants players with a chip on their shoulder and who are not entitled.

“I’m the guardian at the gate,” Pierce said. “I’m not letting evil into that building.”

Pierce is something else, isn’t he?