NFL Draft 2024: J.J. McCarthy buzz could affect quarterback picture

The NFL draft is in exactly one month and the rumors and speculation is ramping up.

An example of the smoke getting heavier occurred Monday at the NFL owners meeting in Orlando. NFL Media reported Monday that the feel among NFL executives at the meeting is that the Washington Commanders are focusing on Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 2 pick.

The belief amongst executives who know #Commanders GM Adam Peters is that the pick will be J.J. McCarthy at #2 overall (@TomPelissero). pic.twitter.com/0icibzRdEG — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 25, 2024

The Chicago Bears are fully expected to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

It had been speculated that the next two picks would be either North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye or LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. McCarthy had been considered to be the fourth best prospect.

But that narrative may be changing.

McCarthy’s college coach, Jim Harbaugh (now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers) said again Monday that he thinks McCarthy is the best quarterback in the draft and he said others in the league have told him that as well. Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Monday he thinks McCarthy is a top-three quarterback in this class.

If McCarthy does, indeed, end up going No. 2 in Washington, it would surely affect the rest of the draft.

New England coach Jerod Mayo said Monday it is not certain the Patriots will take a quarterback at No. 3. The Arizona Cardinals own the No. 4 pick, but they are expected to listen to trade offers with teams such as Minnesota (No. 11), Denver (No. 12) and the Raiders (No. 13) are interested in trading up for a quarterback.

If the Patriots do take a quarterback, the race for the fourth quarterback picked could come down to Daniels or Maye. Last week, McCarthy’s ceiling appeared to be No. 4.

In the end, the Commanders interest in McCarthy doesn’t overly affect the Raiders. Their biggest question is getting in position to to draft a top quarterback regardless of what player is there.

Pierce recruited Daniels to Arizona State and is close with him. So, if Patriots take Daniels and the Raiders get in position to take the next quarterback, that would mean they would have to be comfortable with taking Maye if this scenario plays out.