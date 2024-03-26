Raiders draft: Are the Jets a draft pivot point?

With the NFL Draft coming in just four weeks, it makes sense for the Las Vegas Raiders to pay attention to teams picking ahead of them in the first round.

One of those teams is the New York Jets, who own the No. 10 overall pick, three picks ahead of the Raiders at No. 13.

The Jets did a lot of work in free agency and added at the offensive line including left tackle with veteran Tyron Smith and right tackle Moses Morgan.

That may mean the Jets are out of the mix for a tackle in the first round. That’s worth noting for the Raiders because the Jets were widely considered to be a top target to take a tackle.

So, that may mean the Raiders, who should be in the tackle market early in the draft, could have their choice of players at the position.

One player worth focusing is Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State. Many draft pundits thought he would be the top target of the Jets. He could still be, but New York may want to draft a player at No. 10 who can help the team win right away with 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Fuaga could be a nice fit for the Raiders. Other tackles they could consider are Olumuyiwa Fashanu of Penn State and JC Latham of Alabama.

At least, one of those three players should be available for the Raiders at No. 13 and the likelihood of the Jets pivoting from the position certainly doesn’t hurt the Raiders chances of solving their tackle need.