Silver Minings: Raiders favored to take offensive lineman

The Las Vegas Raiders could go in several directions with their first-round pick next month. The Raiders own the No. 13 pick.

While the Raiders could pick a player anywhere, the betting odds suggest the favorite spot is on the offensive line.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are priced at +150 to take an offensive lineman. Cornerback has the second lowest (best) odds to be taken at No. 13 at +185. Quarterback is priced at +225. Those three positions are the clear favorites.

Then, the odds take a big jump. Pass-rusher is at +900, Linebacker is at +2200, tight end is at +2800, safety is at +3000, receiver at is +5000, running back is at +10000, specialist is at +20000.

These odds are seem pretty on the money,

