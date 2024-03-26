NFL news: Dak Prescott may hit free-agent market in 2025

While the 2024 NFL season is nearly six months away and the team building portion of the offseason is in full swing, a bombshell that could have a major impact on next offseason hit Tuesday when Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott are focused on the upcoming season and are not urgently working on a contract extension.

That could set the stage for Prescott to become a free agent in 2025.

This appears to clears the path for Dak Prescott to test free agency in 2025. https://t.co/HAA34sKKjF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

Of course, a lot has to play out and the two sides could come to a contract agreement next offseason or Dallas could place the franchise tag. Yet, the possibility of Prescott, who turns 31 in July, could be the NFL’s biggest unrestricted free agent in 2025.

With the 2025 NFL quarterback draft class currently not expected to be a strong one, the Prescott possibility is something for other teams to keep in mind.

While they are clearly focused on finding a quarterback now, there could come a time for the Raiders to consider making a play for Prescott. That would come if they aren’t able to draft a top quarterback prospect next month and if Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew doesn’t impress as the 2024 starter.

Again, plenty of things need to play out, but this could be something to consider in the future.