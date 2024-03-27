Raiders draft: Should they consider top pass-rusher?

One of the very best pass-rushers available in next month’s NFL draft is UCLA’s Laiatu Latu.

There has been some buzz that he could be a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 13. That buzz only increased when Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce was seen at the Bruins’ pro day workout earlier this month.

The way it's tracking, with a likely early run on QB, WR, & OT, one of most skilled rushers in recent years could fall to Raiders (13), Saints (14), or Rams (19).



Checkout Matrix-like reactions. #Raiders HC Antonio Pierce just happened to be at UCLA's pro-day yesterday.… pic.twitter.com/kWHihwIO0b — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 16, 2024

A selection of Latu (who said at the NFL Combine that he molds his game after Raiders’ star Maxx Crosby and the team put him on a phone call with the star during a visit with him) would be fascinating.

The Raiders have other pressing needs including at quarterback, cornerback and at tackle.

But there are certainly some intrigue around a Latu pick. Adding him to a pass-rush arsenal that features Crosby, 2023 breakout stud Malcolm Koonce (who is entering the final year of his contract) 2023 No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson would be something else. Add in the fact that the Raiders just signed standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and adding Latu to that defensive front could be lethal.

So, there's a lot to think about here.