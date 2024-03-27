Silver Minings: Raiders’ win total set

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook released their initial 2024 NFL win total odds this week.

The odds were made with the majority of NFL free agency in the books. The odds will change some after the draft, which runs April 25-27, and some as the season approaches. But the sportsbook has set, more or less, its expectations for every NFL teams in 2024

And, frankly, not much is expected from the Raiders at this point. DraftKings have set the over/under for the Raiders’ 2024 win total at 6.5 wins. The team went 8-9 last year and have added defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew. Among the players the Raiders lost was star running back Josh Jacobs.

While it’s early, I think that win total is pretty low. So, if sports betting is your thing, this bet may offer nice value.

