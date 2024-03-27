 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders on Christmas Day again?

Would you be up for it?

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Raiders win
The NFL revealed this week that it will play two games on Christmas Day in 2024 despite the fact that the holiday falls on a Wednesday.

The four teams that are chosen to play in the Christmas Day games will play on Saturday, Dec. 21 leading up to the game. Then, they wouldn’t play until the weekend of Jan. 4-5, 2025.

The NFL has had television-ratings success in recent years playing games on Christmas Day. So, the Wednesday shift is a predictable cash grab for the league. Last year, the league had three games on the holiday, including the Las Vegas Raiders’ upset victory at the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the triple-header.

That day, of course, was the highlight of the Raiders’ season and it was a catalyst for interim head coach Antonio Pierce becoming the permanent coach moving forward.

So, there’s great memories here.

With that said, would you welcome the Raiders being part of this year’s Christmas Day lineup?

Would you be good if the Raiders played on Christmas Day again?

