Raiders on Christmas Day again?

The NFL revealed this week that it will play two games on Christmas Day in 2024 despite the fact that the holiday falls on a Wednesday.

The four teams that are chosen to play in the Christmas Day games will play on Saturday, Dec. 21 leading up to the game. Then, they wouldn’t play until the weekend of Jan. 4-5, 2025.

The NFL is planning on playing TWO games on Christmas, a Wednesday, this year, per sources. The plan is for the four teams playing on Wednesday to also be part of a doubleheader the previous Saturday, so they get TNF-like run up to the game.



Tough haul for those teams, though. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2024

The NFL has had television-ratings success in recent years playing games on Christmas Day. So, the Wednesday shift is a predictable cash grab for the league. Last year, the league had three games on the holiday, including the Las Vegas Raiders’ upset victory at the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the triple-header.

That day, of course, was the highlight of the Raiders’ season and it was a catalyst for interim head coach Antonio Pierce becoming the permanent coach moving forward.

So, there’s great memories here.

With that said, would you welcome the Raiders being part of this year’s Christmas Day lineup?