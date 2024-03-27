Raiders free agency: Options at cornerback

Recently, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said the team will like to add a veteran cornerback in free agency at some point.

One of those options is off the table as former Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is signing with the Los Angeles Rams. White visited the Raiders last week.

The team would like to find a starter to play opposite of Jack Jones and nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs. They have some backup led by second-year player Jakorian Bennett, but would like to add to the cornerback room especially after seeing rotational cornerback Amik Robertson sign with the Detroit Lions this offseason.

The Raiders could add that starter early in the draft. They could take a cornerback such as Alabama’s Terrion Arnold or Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell at No. 13.

Still, there are veteran options on the open market. They include Xavien Howard (who was with Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in Miami for a season), Steven Nelson, Stephon Gilmore, Adoree Jackson and Patrick Peterson.

The market has been slow, so the Raiders may be able to take their time and try to get one of these veterans at a bargain price.