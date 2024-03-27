Antonio Pierce is at Jayden Daniels’ pro day, well, of course he is

Antonio Pierce wasn’t going to miss this one.

In one of the most predictable appearance of the NFL pro day circuit this offseason, Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders coach, is among six head coaches who are attending LSU’s pro day workout in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Pierce is there to see LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

All 32 NFL teams will be represented here at LSU Pro Day today including 6 head coaches credentialed: Patriots HC Jerod Mayo, Giants HC Brian Daboll, Raiders HC Antonio Pierce, Bears HC Matt Eberflus, Saints HC Dennis Allen, Commanders HC Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/Tcp5IJtRPw — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 27, 2024

It’s safe to assume Daniels is Pierce’s and the Raiders’ dream choice in next month’s draft. Pierce recruited Daniels to Arizona State and the two remain close. Even though they know each other well, Pierce — who has attended, at least, five pro days this offseason to get a feel for the prospects’ personalities — is spending a lot of time studying Daniels during the pre-draft process.

The Raiders are one of the teams that will have a private meeting with Daniels after his pro day. They also met with him at the NFL Combine this winter. Sports Illustrated reported that Pierce was with Raiders’ offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback coach Rich Scangarello at Daniels’ workout.

Immediately following his Pro Day, #LSU QB and potential Top 3 pick Jayden Daniels is scheduled to meet with the #Patriots, #Commanders, #Giants, #Vikings, #Broncos and #Raiders, per his agent Ron Butler. Daniels has not previously met with any teams. pic.twitter.com/1wM92chLz8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2024

Of course, the Raiders will have a difficult time getting in position to select Daniels. He is expected to be the No. 2 or No. 3 overall draft pick and the Raiders will have a difficult time trading up that high from No. 13 with several other teams (who have more draft capital) also wanting quarterbacks.

The Patriots have 9 (!) guys in attendance at LSU QB Jayden Daniels' Pro Day: Eliot Wolf, Jerod Mayo, Matt Groh, Pat Stewart, Brian Smith, Cam Williams, Alex Van Pelt, Ben McAdoo and TC McCartney.



The Patriots contingent will travel to Chapel Hill for Drake Maye's Pro Day next. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 27, 2024

While it’s a longshot, there is no doubt that Pierce is doing all of his due diligence on Daniels just in case.