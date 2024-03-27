 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Antonio Pierce is at Jayden Daniels’ pro day, well, of course he is

Las Vegas would love a reunion between coach and quarterback

Antonio Pierce wasn’t going to miss this one.

In one of the most predictable appearance of the NFL pro day circuit this offseason, Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders coach, is among six head coaches who are attending LSU’s pro day workout in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Pierce is there to see LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

It’s safe to assume Daniels is Pierce’s and the Raiders’ dream choice in next month’s draft. Pierce recruited Daniels to Arizona State and the two remain close. Even though they know each other well, Pierce — who has attended, at least, five pro days this offseason to get a feel for the prospects’ personalities — is spending a lot of time studying Daniels during the pre-draft process.

The Raiders are one of the teams that will have a private meeting with Daniels after his pro day. They also met with him at the NFL Combine this winter. Sports Illustrated reported that Pierce was with Raiders’ offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback coach Rich Scangarello at Daniels’ workout.

Of course, the Raiders will have a difficult time getting in position to select Daniels. He is expected to be the No. 2 or No. 3 overall draft pick and the Raiders will have a difficult time trading up that high from No. 13 with several other teams (who have more draft capital) also wanting quarterbacks.

While it’s a longshot, there is no doubt that Pierce is doing all of his due diligence on Daniels just in case.

