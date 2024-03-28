AFC West mock 2024 draft

With the NFL draft four weeks away, I’m taking my first attempt at an AFC West mock draft. Here goes:

5. Los Angeles Chargers:

Marvin Harrison, wide receiver, Ohio State

This is based off the belief a team like the Minnesota Vikings jumping up to the No. 4 slot in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to take Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. A Harrison-Justin Herbert pairing with Jim Harbaugh would be pretty special.

12. Denver Broncos:

Bo Nix, quarterback, Oregon

Every year, teams overdraft a quarterback based off of desperation and panic. The current guess here is that’s exactly what the Broncos do here.

13. Las Vegas Raiders:

Terrion Arnold, cornerback, Alabama

Arnold fits a need and he seems like a type of player Raider’s coach Antonio Pierce (who met with Arnold at the NFL Combine and at Alabama’s pro day) wants to build around. Seems like a safe bet.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Adonai Mitchell, wide receiver, Texas

Patrick Mahomes gets another key. If he hits, it’ll be a problem for the division.