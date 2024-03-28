Silver Minings: Raiders aren’t spending on a lot on offense

It was just two years ago that the then new Las Vegas Raiders’ leadership regime of Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels went all in on the offensive side of the ball by giving contract extension to quarterback Derek Carr, tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and traded for and giving a huge contract to wide receiver Davante Adams.

Now, only Adams remains with the team. Before they were fired, Ziegler and McDaniels cut Carr and traded Waller. New Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco cut Renfrow this offseason.

As a result, the Raiders are no longer among the NFL’s biggest spenders on offense. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders are on pace to spend the 18th most in the league on offense in 2024.

Most expensive offenses in 2024:



1. $188.8M - Browns

2. $178.1M - Rams

3. $158.3M - Cowboys

4. $152.8M - Chiefs

5. $151.1M - Broncos

6. $148.5M - Giants

7. $146.5M - Cardinals

8. $141.6M - Falcons

9. $138.5M - 49ers

10. $135.9M - Colts

11. $135.2M - Panthers

12. $133.0M - Saints… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 22, 2024

They are still spending big on Adams, but the rest of the offense is pretty reasonably priced especially after the free-agent departure of big-dollar running back Josh Jacobs and the addition of quarterback Gardner Minshew, who signed for a low-level starting quarterback deal.

