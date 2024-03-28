What would it take for Raiders to trade up in first-round?

We’re less than a month away from the NFL Draft and the league’s annual meetings are this week, which means new rumors are dropping daily and sometimes hourly. One rumbling that should pique the Las Vegas Raiders’ interests is that the Washington Commanders are reportedly fielding calls for the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

The Raiders have made it no secret that they’re interested in moving up from the 13th spot to be aggressive and get their quarterback of the future. So, striking a deal with the Commanders is likely something Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce are discussing, as well as moving up with a different trade partner to be within range for one of the top passers.

But what would it take for Las Vegas to be in a position to draft either Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy? Using the famous draft pick trade value chart, let’s take a look at a few potential trade packages for the second, third, fourth and seventh overall picks to get a ballpark idea of what moving up would cost the Silver and Black.

One note, any future pick (2025 or later) the point value is determined by using the 16th pick of the corresponding round since the order is unknown.

2nd Overall Pick

Pick value: 2,600 points

WSH recieves: 2024 1st round (13th overall, 1,150 points), 2025 1st round (1,000 points), 2024 2nd round (44th overall, 460 points)

LV receives: 2024 1st round (2nd overall)

The big losses here would be the Raiders giving up two first-round picks — netting one with the return from Washington — and another top-50 selection with that second-rounder heading to the nation’s capital. That means Las Vegas gets its quarterback while still having third-, fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-round picks as well as two sevenths to fill out the rest of the roster. Granted, they would be overpaying by 10 points, so the Commanders might throw in a 2025 sixth-rounder to sweeten the deal since they don’t have a sixth this year.

3rd Overall Pick

Pick value: 2,200 points

NE receives: 2024 1st round (13th overall, 1,150 points), 2025 1st round (1,000 points), 2024 4th round (112th overall, 70 points)

LV receives: 2024 1st round (3rd overall)

I tried to get creative here and avoid giving up the 2025 first-round pick, but the math was difficult to work out since Las Vegas’ 2024 first- and second-rounders are 600 points short of the third overall pick’s value and a future second is worth 420 points. The Raiders could throw in either this year’s third or next year’s (190 points) and get another later-rounder back to make that work. However, the trade above is perfectly balanced on the point value scale and the Silver and Black would keep its second- and third-round picks in this scenario.

4th Overall Pick

Pick value: 1,800 points

ARI receives: 2024 1st round (13th overall, 1,150 points), 2024 2nd round (44th overall, 460 points), 2024 3rd (77th overall, 205 points)

LV receives: 2024 1st round (4th overall), 2024 6th round (186th overall, 17 points)

Finally, a scenario where the Raiders don’t have to give up that 2025 first-round pick. However, it does come at the cost of giving up all their top 100 picks this year to get what could be the fourth-best quarterback on their big board, assuming the top three are unavailable.

If the front office would rather send Arizona a future first valued at 1,000 points, then Las Vegas could keep the second- and third-rounders this year while getting the Cardinals’ 2024 fourth-rounder (104 overall, 86 points), and a future third and fourth in return. In other words, trade away this and next year’s first-round picks to get a quarterback, a 2024 fourth-round pick and a couple of mid-round picks next year.

7th Overall Pick

Pick value: 1,500 points

TEN receives: 2024 1st round (13th overall, 1,150 points), 2024 3rd round (77th overall, 205 points), 2024 4th round (112th overall, 70 points), 2025 4th round (70 points)

LV receives: 2024 1st round (7th overall)

I skipped over picks five and six for a couple of reasons. One, avoiding redundancy as the difference between four and six is only 200 points on the draft chart so the trade packages would be similar. Also, I have a very hard time believing the Chargers would be willing to help the Raiders get their quarterback of the future, and the Giants are rumored to be in the quarterback market as well. Meanwhile, moving up to seven would put the Raiders ahead of the Broncos and Vikings.

To be honest, the haul here feels pretty steep to move up just six spots in the draft. If Las Vegas doesn’t want to give up as many picks, it can include this year’s second-rounder instead of the third and that nets a surplus of 110 points. That could result in getting the Titans’ fourth-round (106th overall, 82 points) and fifth-round (146th, 33 points) picks, or some combination of future mid-rounders.

Sound off in the comments section, which deal would you like the Raiders to do? Of course, none of the above is an option as well!

