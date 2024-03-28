Raiders free agency 2024: Safety class still has talent available

We’re in the third week of NFL free agency and it has been pretty slow.

But there are some quality players still available. One position where there are some quality players is at the safety position.

Here are some of the safeties available: Justin Simmons (cut by Denver Broncos), Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis Colts), Micah Hyde (Buffalo Bills), Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs (both cut by Seattle Seahawks).

When free agency began, safety was considered one of the deepest positions available. Several safeties did cash-in during free agency, but overall there been less movement than at other positions with some quality players still remaining on the board.

The Raiders have two starters at the position (an needs elsewhere) with Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps. But both players are entering the final year of their contract.

So, with more than $25 million perhaps the Raiders can jump into the safety market and get bargain price on a quality player.