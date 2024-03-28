Submit your NFL Draft mailbag questions!

We are officially less than a month away from the first round of the NFL Draft as the three-day extravaganza begins on April 25. Between pro days and the league’s annual meeting, it’s been a busy week for the Las Vegas Raiders as rumors about the draft are continuing to circulate.

Are the Washington Commanders serious about trading the No. 2 overall pick? Will Las Vegas be able to make a move? There’s plenty to talk about this week and, as always, anything Raiders-related is on the table.

Send your questions my way by either dropping a comment in the comments section below, tweeting at me (@MHolder95) or via email at SBPQuestions1@gmail.com. I’ll follow up with another column in the coming days.

If you don’t have a commenting account already, you’ll need to create one but the steps are pretty easy and it’s a seamless process. Also, we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.