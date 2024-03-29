Raiders draft: Is Michael Penix worth a trade up?

My policy on reacting to mock drafts is clear.

I study most of the mock drafts I come across, but I refrain from reacting unless something sticks out. If something interest or unique shows up in a mock, I have no problem reacting to it.

That’s the case with a recent mock draft effort from CBS Sports.

One of the reasons why I found it interesting is it had the Raiders finding a quarterback in a trade-up scenario, but not the way we have been mostly focusing on. This mock has the Raiders keeping their No. 13 pick (and taking Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell) and then trading back up into the first round to take Washington quarterback Michael Penix at No. 31 in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

A deal like this would likely happen on the clock on April 25. In this mock, the price was pretty sweep as it has the Raiders sending their second-round pick (No. 44), their fifth-round pick (No. 148) in 2024 plus second and fourth-round picks in 2025.

It would be a pretty steep price, but if the Raiders are confident Penix is the answer as the quarterback of the future, it would be worth it.

Will it, happen, who knows? But it’s certainly an avenue the Raiders could take if a quarterback they like falls and it’s worth considering.

UPDATE: Penix will be visiting the Raiders prior to the draft.

Steelers, Raiders, Falcons among Michael Penix Jr.'s pre-draft visits. https://t.co/nunuqRptNt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 29, 2024