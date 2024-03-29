Silver Minings: Davante Adams reportedly 2nd most expensive wide receivers in NFL

As we illustrated Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders are currently projected to spend in the bottom half of the league on the offensive side of the ball in the 2024 NFL season.

But that doesn’t mean they’re not committing big to individual players.

For example, star Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams at near the top of the league when it comes to 2024 salary for wide receivers based on salary-cap hit according to Pro Football Network. Adams, in his third season with the Raiders, is set to make $28.25 million this season according to the report. Spotrac has Adams’ cap hit at $25.35 million, which would still be near the league high.

Only Miami Dolphins’ star Tyreek Hill is set to make more than Adams at the wide receiver position this season. Hill is set to make $30 million this season.

Yes, Adams is expensive and yes, he’s worth it.

In other Raiders’ news: