Raiders Offseason: Can Anthony Brown Jr. get into the quarterback competition mix?

Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew, and speculation about a rookie signal caller are gobbling up the attention and headlines when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback position. And for good reason.

O’Connell is the incumbent as a fourth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft and has the belief of head coach Antonio Pierce. Minshew is the new free agent addition inking a two-year $25-million contract ($15 million guaranteed with a $6 million signing bonus) who comes from the Indianapolis Colts. And of course the rampant rumor mill on the Raiders eyeing and potentially drafting a prospect in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The forgotten name: Anthony Brown Jr.

Not familiar with Brown? It’s easy to forget about the former University of Oregon quarterback.

The 25-year-old signed a reserve/futures contract with Las Vegas amongst a slew of other players shortly after the 2023 campaign ended on Jan. 8. Brown’s NFL career has predominantly been as a practice squad player for the Baltimore Ravens. He signed with the team after going undrafted in 2022 and yo-yoed from active to taxi squad before getting released in September of 2023. Brown only has one career start under his name (two career games played): A Week 16 contest where the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-16. Brown went 19 of 44 (43.18 percent) for 286 yards with zero touchdowns, two interceptions, while absorbing four sacks. The other action he saw that season was going 3 for 5 (60 percent) for 16 yards in a brief Week 12 appearance in the Ravens’ 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Which begs the question: Can Brown get into the quarterback competition mix in Las Vegas? The answer: Perhaps.

Pierce was asked specifically about the quarterback during the AFC coaches’ breakfast at the league owners meeting in Orlando on Monday. And the Raiders head coach even corrected an earlier comment when he noted there’s two quarterbacks in the room competing. (See, even Pierce forgot, so don’t feel bad).

“Well, one, he’s played and started in this league, and he’s done well. I mean, extremely athletic, I remember when we brought him in at the end of the season last year, Champ (Kelly) and myself, and he did a hell of a job in a workout,” Pierce said. “Competitor, and again, it’s another guy, so I misspoke when I said two, there’s three in the room. But he’s a different dynamic, very mobile, very athletic, gets out the pocket, there’s good poise about him.”

Brown remains an overall enigma at the pro level. His collegiate career spanned from Boston College (2017-2019) and Oregon (2020-2021) with his best statistical season coming in 2021 with the Ducks. He started 14 games going 250 of 390 (64.1 percent) for 2,989 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions passing and 151 carries for 658 yards (4.4 yards per carry average) and nine touchdowns rushing. The runner/scrambler aspect didn’t quite show up in Brown’s two appearances for Baltimore (only three attempts for negative five yards).

However, Pierce did speak highly of Brown’s workout with the Raiders before signing a contract and noted the 6-foot-1 and 228-pound quarterback offers the athleticism for a dual-threat type signal caller. In fact, a running quarterback is the type Pierce hated facing during his own play career as a linebacker.

“A damn runner, Michael Vick. Vick, (Donovan) McNabb, all those guys because it’s 11-on-11,” Pierce said. “I like the Tom Brady’s, the Peyton Manning’s of the world, you sit there and throw that marker down and he’s still there. But when that marker starts moving and now I’m in coverage, do I come out? Do I stay with my guy in zone coverage? Do I turn my back, go plaster as we call it and find the nearest receiver? “Those guys are always difficult man, the guys that move around. Patrick Mahomes, just a thorn right, because he extends the play - now goes from 2.2 seconds to 2.6, 2.7, sometimes three and four. That’s never good for a defense.”

Interestingly enough, Brown clocked in an unofficial 4.71 second 40-yard dash time at Oregon’s Pro Day. Meanwhile, O’Connell ran the 40 in 4.70 seconds at Purdue’s Pro Day — also unofficial. Make of that what you will. Minshew timed 4.97 in the 40 when he ran it at the 2019 NFL Combine.

It’s going to be a steep uphill climb for Brown to make a go of it to be on the Raiders’ 53-man roster, but it appears he’ll get a shot to compete. He’ll need to showcase arm accuracy and strength, athleticism, poise, and leadership when given opportunities and snaps to do so. Basically maximize any and all opportunities given to him. Also the ability to intake and retain the new offense Luke Getsy is installing the desert. If Las Vegas adds a prospect in the draft (or after as an undrafted free agent), the climb gets more arduous. So practice squad or camp fodder may be Brown’s overall Raider experience.

“And again, if it’s a rookie, if it’s Aidan, if it’s Minshew, Brown, we’re going to put the best player out there that gives us a chance to win,” Pierce noted.