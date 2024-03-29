 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Community pulse: Plenty of targets out there

Fans have thoughts

By Bill Williamson
We’re nearing the end of the third week of NFL free agency and there, is no doubting, that things have slowed down considerably.

It happens every year. The market is red-hot for about three days and then things slow down.

Yet, there are still some players who can help teams that remain on the open market and they will slowly be signed in the coming days and week. Expect a slight uptick in signing movement after the April 25-27 draft when teams try to fill remaining needs toward the end of the offseason.

This week our spent our Tuesday Community Question, asking fans what of the remaining free agents would they like to see the Las Vegas Raiders target.

Here are some of your responses:

the other will
The Raiders have already met with Tre'Davious White and Xavien Howard is also looking for a team. There's several highly rated corners that will be available in the draft but none of them can provide veteran leadership for the young Raider DBs.
The Raiders are likely already looking at guards but I know little about them.
A tackle and a QB will have to come from the draft.
Spuddie
There are no guaranteed long term solutions on the market. We have 26 open roster spots. Many will be filled by draft picks and UDFAs. We still need competition at G, T, LB, and CB. We should take a low cost flier at each position for competition. Assuming the following players are affordable, if we got them (or similar players) we could go into the draft with minimal needs. We would be drafting for upgrades, or BPA.
G-Dalton Risner
T-Mekhi Beckton
LB-Isaiah Simmons
CB-Tre White or Adoree Jackson.
If we did something like this, our roster would be solid with plenty of competition. We would be set up to load up on best available talent in the draft.
There are also some good WR and S on the market still. Not a need, but, adding quality on the cheap would be a bonus.
KansasRaider
Risner, Gilmore, Danna (only cuz I want to poach him from the chefs)
RaiderRob01
Stefan Gilmore. Let's Go! JUST! WIN! BABY!

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.

Cheers and have a great weekend.

